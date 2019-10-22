Hopkins Co. recieves grant to help improve Pennyrile State Resort Park

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, hundreds of thousands of dollars are going to help improve Pennyrile State Resort Park.
It’s part of the restoring the forest initiative for state parks. Officials made the announcement Tuesday afternoon in Dawson Springs.
Kentucky state officials announced almost $700,000 will go to help the park make the improvements.
Some of those improvements include replacing their water system.
Right now, the manager tells us they have to close down their cottages in the winter because the water lines freeze. With this upgrade, the water will be able to run and they’ll be able to keep those cottages open.
They say these upgrades are much needed.
Park managers say they upgraded in the main building and made other improvements, but he says this is the next step in the process.
