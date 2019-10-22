‘Feed Seniors Now’ volunteers take time to help provide seniors with food

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Around Western Kentucky, volunteers are taking time to help provide seniors with something many of them need, food.
Recent studies show one in six seniors have food insecurity or are at risk of hunger. That’s why Jennifer Williams and her team have been rallying the community for the last eight years to “Feed Seniors Now.”
“So what we’ve done is collected groceries over the last month. Through donations from many different community partners and folks in the grocery stores, we have been able to collect enough to take a bag of groceries to each senior," said Associate Director for Aging and Social Services, Jennifer Williams.
Throughout Western Kentucky, 545 seniors are receiving groceries and toiletry supplies. 384 of those seniors are from Owensboro.
“Usually they come and give us this, and that way we don’t have to take what little extra money we hang on to go to the grocery just to get us something to eat. It’s nice to have," said Feed Seniors Now recipient, Rayda Sampson.
It takes 100 volunteers to make different routes and deliver food to the seniors in their homes. In each bag, there’s a variety of foods.
“Hot dogs and cereal and peanut butter and a nice size ham and a box of spaghetti," Sampson said. “And that’s things that we could use."
Jennifer Williams says the best part about all of this is getting to deliver the food.
“Lots of hugs, lots of smiles, lots of gratitude for having us come and bring this to them. You know it just makes their day. It’s something so simple but it absolutely makes their day," said Williams.
