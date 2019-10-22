Dog found shot in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Daviess County Animal Control say someone shot a dog Saturday, and left it to suffer.
They say a man in the area of Little Hurricane Boat ramp heard gunshots, and while investigating, he found the dog.
Officials say it was still alive, but died before deputies arrived.
They say it appears to be a small terrier mix, cream in color with darker ears.
Officials say it didn’t seem to have any health issues, and wasn’t an older dog.
They say anyone who wants to get rid of a pet, can surrender it to animal control.
Anyone with information on shooting of the dog, can call animal control or the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.