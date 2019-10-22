CAJE hosts council candidate forum, discusses affordable housing and transportation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Barely two weeks remain until election day and over the last several weeks, Evansville city council candidates have been offering their stances on important community issues.
Affordable housing was top of mind at the Monday evening forum hosted by CAJE. More than a dozen candidates participated. After a brief introduction, each was given 90 seconds to respond to about a half dozen questions.
Each who showed up was asked about affordable housing and their plans to address it.
In the fourth ward, Archie Carter faces Alex Burton.
“Smaller home buildings, as I mentioned before, funding the affordable housing trust fund, working with Community One and Hope,” Burton explained. “Getting residents to a 700-credit score, which I know may seem farfetched. Through the works of Promise Zone and other community organizations, we can get us there.”
"We have these houses that are going down with the windows broken out, the holes, what is it doing to their property?” Archie Carter asked. “They also have a concern about this, too. So, in the process of doing that, we need to balance it out and also consider the people already living in the neighborhoods.”
A second topic discussed was public transportation issues.
CAJE cites studies show inadequate transportation is creating a barrier that prevents some people from finding jobs with living wages.
In the fifth ward, city councilman Justin Elpers is running for re-election against Democratic challenger Jennifer Yaser.
"I’ve gone on the public transportation, and I think we need to make it more accessible to people with special needs,” Yaser stated.
“I’ve been a supporter of Bridge Builders, a 15-passenger bus that goes up and down Highway 41 and northern parts of Vanderburgh County,” Elpers shared. “I have supported that. My only concern with that has been the ridership. It can fit 15 individuals on there, and there has only been maybe three or four. We’ve got a lot more room.”
CAJE is a non-profit and does not endorse any candidate or party.
Each of the six at-large candidates were also present.
Wards one, two, and three each had only one candidate present. Meanwhile, Ward six had none.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.