Woman arrested after boyfriend found with puncture wounds to his head

October 21, 2019 at 11:10 AM CDT - Updated October 21 at 11:10 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail after police say a man was found with puncture wounds to his head.

Police say they were called to a home in the 1600 block of East Division just before 7 Monday morning.

Police say they found the man with trauma to the back of his head. He was taken to the hospital.

Police later arrested 25-year old Mersades Koch. She’s facing several charges including battery with a deadly weapon and battery with moderate bodily injury.

Mersades Koch, 25. (Source: Evansville Police Dept.)

Police say the two are in a relationship and share the home.

