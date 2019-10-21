Tell City Police Department gets body cameras

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police Department now has body cameras. They came in last month, and Tell City Police said it has been a great way to self-critique.
They have found great value in going back and seeing how they handle situations.
All full-time officers will be equipped with the cameras, with 18 systems in total.
The money for the cameras comes through the city budget. They are paid for through a yearly leasing system, costing the city around $30,000 annually.
The police department said it is well worth the money.
“It gives us an opportunity to gain some confidence from our citizens to offer some transparency in what we do, but as an administrator it also allows me to support the officers in a situation where there may be some accusations or those types of things," said Chief Derick Lawalin. "We feel like this is going to offer that kind of platform to do that.”
