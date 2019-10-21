Patoka man sentenced to 13 years for attempted rape, burglary

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison and must register as a convicted sex offender.
Court records show Roy Donaldson, of Patoka, was arrested in March on several charges including rape, burglary, aggravated battery, criminal confinement, strangulation, residential entry, interference with the reporting of a crime, resisting law enforcement, and criminal mischief.
Prosecutor Michael Cochren says Donaldson pleaded guilty to attempted rape and burglary and was sentenced Friday.
He says Donaldson was caught in the act of attempting to rape a victim after breaking into her apartment on March 11.
