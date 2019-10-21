Otters release 2020 regular season schedule

Within the Midwestern Division, the Otters will matchup against Florence, Gateway and Southern Illinois 12 times, playing six games at Bosse Field and six on the road. Evansville will play Joliet nine times, hosting six games and on the road for three, while also playing nine games against Windy City, hosting three games and on the road for six. Evansville will split six games at home and on the road against Schaumburg.