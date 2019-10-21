Neighborhood Watch: OPD looking for bike theft suspect, DCSO looks for 2 accused of theft of service

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating the theft of a bicycle involving the man you see below.
Here is the bike he is suspected of taking.
If you have any information about this, call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office wants your help.
The two people below are suspected of theft of service at Wasabi on Kidron Valley Way Monday afternoon.
The suspects left in a gold SUV.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is promoting a campaign by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety.
It’s called “Buckle Up Phone Down.”
It encourages parents to be good role models.
The message: sons take after their dads, so teach them to wear a seat belt by wearing yours.
