Neighborhood Watch: OPD looking for bike theft suspect, DCSO looks for 2 accused of theft of service

Neighborhood Watch: OPD looking for bike theft suspect
By Randy Moore | October 21, 2019 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 4:51 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating the theft of a bicycle involving the man you see below.

Source: Owensboro Police Department.
Source: Owensboro Police Department. (Source: Owensboro Police Department)

Here is the bike he is suspected of taking.

Source: Owensboro Police Department.
Source: Owensboro Police Department. (Source: Owensboro Police Department.)

If you have any information about this, call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

-----------------------

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office wants your help.

The two people below are suspected of theft of service at Wasabi on Kidron Valley Way Monday afternoon.

Source: Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
Source: Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: Daviess County Sheriff’s Office)

The suspects left in a gold SUV.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

-----------------------

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is promoting a campaign by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety.

It’s called “Buckle Up Phone Down.”

It encourages parents to be good role models.

The message: sons take after their dads, so teach them to wear a seat belt by wearing yours.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.