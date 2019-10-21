Natural parenting store coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In just weeks apart, Tricia Shyver lost her cousin in a car accident and then her husband in the same way. Now, she’s bringing a dream to life while honoring her loved ones.
Shyver is opening a natural parenting store in Owensboro called “Naturaleigh” named after the two family members she’s lost.
“My cousin passed away June 26th of this year in a car accident. Her name was Kaitlyn Leigh, and it’s spelled the same as the end of my store’s name. And then my husband passed away 11 days later. So I took his name, Nate, and I took her name, Katelyn Leigh, and came up with Naturaleigh," Shyver said.
Months after his passing, Shyver says she’s found a way to provide for her and her husband’s kids that are aged two and four.
“Probably the day he passed or the day after my mind went straight to how am I going to provide for a family? He was our sole income. I had been a stay at home mom for four years," She said.
That's where she came up with the concept of Naturaleigh.
“It’s all-natural parenting," Shyver said. “So cloth diapers, babywearing, I have stainless steel bottles that are coming in so that parents have an alternative to plastic bottles.”
Tricia also plans to hold classes at her store, ranging from educational parenting classes to craft classes for parents and kids.
“All of this is because of him," she said. “I couldn’t have done any of this without my husband, without the support that I got from him for years. And the way that he built me up to know that this was something that I could do. And then the financial support too."
Shyver says she will be opening the store on the day of her late husband’s birthday, November 4.
