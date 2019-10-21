Man hurt in shooting at east side Evansville bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A person was sent to the hospital after a shooting on the east side of Evansville.
It happened around 11:30 Sunday night at Rick’s Sports Bar on the east side.
We’re told a man was shot in the chest and taken to a hospital. We don’t know the man’s condition, but police tell us his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.
EPD said that they didn’t find any witnesses, but said there was a crowd outside at the time of the shooting. We’re told that investigators are also checking security video from the bar cameras to find a suspect.
We’ll keep you updated.
