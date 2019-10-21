Lady Eagles Soccer hosts Lewis Saturday, look to keep sucess going

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The USI women’s soccer team has been red hot. The Lady Eagles have won six out of their last seven matches with that only loss coming to Rockhurst.
After beating Illinois-Springfield, the Lady Eagles are now looking for their 10th win of the year, hosting Lewis.
In the first half, the Flyers strike first to make it 1-0.
However, the Eagles answered back in the second half on a cross from Katelyn Andres which was put in by Maggie Winter to make it tied 1-1.
There were no more goals in regulation, and they went to overtime where the Flyers had a chance to win, but Eagles’ keeper Maya Etienne made a fantastic save.
USI hit a goal late in the second overtime but was waved off for offsides.
The game ended in a draw. The Lady Eagles are now 9-3-1 after Sunday’s tie.
They’ve been having a great season and they’re starting a true freshman as their goalie.
“We were down 1-0, and all we talked about was effort and controlling the second half and winning the next 45 minutes, and we were amazing, we were incredible," said USI coach Eric Schoenstein. "I mean, Lewis is a fantastic team, a lot of talent on the field, but our girls just played a tremendous second half. I think we outshot them like 9-1, it was amazing. Maya’s had a good season. She has been rock solid. We knew she had talent coming in, but you never know how they’re gonna adjust, never know how well they’re gonna play, but she stepped up won the job during our preseason. She’s only given up eight goals in her freshman year through 13 games. That’s a great start to her career.”
“I’ve just been playing hard in practice and in games, and I take one game at a time,” said USI goalkeeper, Maya Etienne. “There’s never an easy game, and we always come out strong to fight for a win.”
The Lady Eagles will play at Truman State on Friday.
