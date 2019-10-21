50K school buses recalled, local districts impacted

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than 50,000 school buses are being recalled. The National Highway Safety Administration says some seatbacks in several “Thomas Built” buses could increase the risk of children being hurt in a crash.
We’re checking with local districts to see if they have any in their fleet.
EVSC officials say that preliminary information shows they have up to 11 buses impacted.
Daviess County schools tell us they have 52 buses that fall under the recall.
Both say they’re waiting on the confirmation the recall applies to their buses.
