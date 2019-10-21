ISP issues arrest warrant in 2016 homicide case

Cody Gabrel. Source: Indiana State Police. (Source: Indiana State Police)
October 21, 2019 at 3:32 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 3:33 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police issued an arrest warrant for Cody Gabrel, 24, of French Lick, Indiana for the murder of James Bryson, 66.

In December of 2016, James Bryson was found dead inside his home that he shared with his sister in French Lick.

ISP had increased its reward from $5,000 to $10,000 for information that could lead to the arrest for the death of Bryson.

ISP says the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact ISP at 812-482-1441.

