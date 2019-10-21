Fall leaf pickup starts Monday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2019 annual fall leaf pickup will start Monday in Evansville.
The city says it will run through Friday, December 13.
The service is available to city residents who pay for trash service.
Apartment complexes, mobile home communities, businesses and commercial customers are not eligible.
Leaves must be contained in biodegradable plastic, paper leaf bags or in containers.
The bags and containers must be kept separate from the normal weekly trash. The bags should be placed at your normal pickup location before 6 a.m. on the normal days of trash collection.
