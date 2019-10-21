EWSU explains why water lines keep breaking, precautionary boil advisory continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A precautionary boil advisory continues on Monday after a water main break over the weekend on Upper Mt. Vernon Road.
The Evansville Water Sewer Utility tells us this is the eighth water line break in that corridor over the last five years.
Matt Tenhumberg, a resident along Upper Mt. Vernon Road, says these line breaks are becoming a nuisance.
“I’ve been here for about seven years now,” Tenhumberg said. “It’s getting to the point where how many repairs can you do on one line.”
He says there was one just outside of his house last year. He tells us he thinks the city should look at replacing those water lines.
We caught up with EWSU's Mike Labitzke to find out why there've been so many breaks through here.
He says they’ve identified some areas that are weaker than others. It could be because of the materials used, and the age of the pipes. Labitzke says those water lines are nearing the end of their lifespan.
“There’s so many different factors, and if you put the right pieces together and make a weak enough piece of waterline, it’s going to break before the end of its useful life,” Labitzke said.
Labitzke also says this is a critical point in time where it's time to replace many of those lines.
We’re also learning a west side gas station isn’t selling regular gas because water from the break got into their gas tanks.
We were there as The Indiana Department of Weights and Measures was out at the Midway Gas Station, on the corner of Tekoppel Rd. and Upper Mt. Auburn Rd., testing their gas tanks for water.
The precautionary boil advisory is still in effect. That advisory includes the area north of the Ohio River, south of Mill Road, west of St. Joe Avenue, and east of the Posey County line.
Labitzke tells us there is a plan to replace the water mains and says you could see work to replace the pipes in 2021.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.