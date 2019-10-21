Early voting at EVPL locations begins Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early voting has been underway in Indiana for the past couple of weeks.
Starting Monday, voters can start casting their ballots at five Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library locations.
Voting will take place Monday through Thursday from 12:00 pm to 6:00 p.m. and Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at EVPL Central, EVPL North Park, EVPL McCollough, EVPL Oaklyn, and EVPL Red Bank.
Early voting at the locations goes through Friday, November 1.
Voters can register or check their voting status at https://indianavoters.in.gov/.
EVPL is not a polling place on Election Day.
