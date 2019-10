EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A healthy rainfall finally soaked the Tri-State after nearly 2 dry months. Evansville Regional Airport recorded 1.53″ of rain to set a daily rainfall record surpassing the old record of 1.10″ in 1919. Skies will clear for Tuesday as highs rise into the lower 60s. We will stay mostly sunny through Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s. More rain possible late Thursday and Friday with cooler temps on the way for the weekend.