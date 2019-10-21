On Alert For Thunderstorms

We need the rain and a cold front will sweep in showers and thunderstorms this morning through early afternoon. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The primary storm threats include lightning and damaging winds. The threat for tornadoes should remain to the southwest. Winds increasing today with gusts up to 30-miles an hour. High temps will reach the lower 70’s early then sink into the 60’s during the afternoon.