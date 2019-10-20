Western Academy launches in Owensboro to help raise test scores, create community

Owensboro, KY. (WFIE) - The Western Academy in Owensboro launched on Saturday.
It’s a program that helps African American boys from third grade to sixth grade with their academic and life skills.
“On the scores that Owensboro Public Schools released to us, African American male students’ level of proficiency are far behind their peers,” said site coordinator, Martiza Meeks.
So they’re partnering with educators in the community and focusing on math and literacy while bringing in some science and robotic elements to their curriculum.
This isn’t a program just for students that are struggling in school.
“My teacher would usually ask me to help others understand. I usually teach them a way to understand it better,” said Treson Haskin, a Western Academy participant.
Treson plans to become a basketball coach so that he can continue to teach others.
For some, it’s just about the brotherhood, and the opportunity to learn more.
“Through our research, we learned that students just learn better from people who look like them, especially cultural differences," said Meeks. “How you convey messages to students can make a tremendous impact on their comprehension and understanding.”
The program is still looking for African American males in the community to come volunteer or share their life stories with the kids.
“I think it’s really cool because at my school usually, we don’t really have that, but here, I think its more natural,” said Burks.
Right now there are about 22 students in the program, with a few more seats open to anyone wanting to learn.
To register your kids please contact the cat 270-685-3197.
