USI vs Notre Dame F.A. Benefit Game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Fighting Irish took on the Screaming Eagles Saturday at Bosse Field for the second annual Cure F.A. Game.
The game helps in the fight against Freidrich’s Ataxia, a neurological degenerative disease that affects USI head coach Tracy Archuleta’s son, Sam.
Last year, USI played Indiana in a game that raised over $40,000, and coming into Saturday, the team was already over halfway to that just with sponsorships.
Fans were treated to good baseball Saturday afternoon, but more importantly, they were made aware of a relatively unknown disease that affects one of its own.
“It’s great for both teams just to be able to experience this event, not from the baseball side, but from the F.A. side, and just what it means to take that step, and don’t take advantage of it, and to be able to take every opportunity that we’re given and be able to do something," said USI coach Archuleta. "It’s very neat to see him be able to handle the situation the way he has over the past year and to be able to take it step by step, and he’s grinding it.”
“I hope they get to learn about F.A., and I hope that they have lots of fun," said Sam Archuleta. "It’s awesome to see that the community come and raise money for an awareness that helps thousands.”
USI ultimately fell to Notre Dame 10-6, but it was still a great day in the effort to cure F.A.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.