USI Volleyball Downs Rival KWC, in Midwest Crossover

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana volleyball team escaped the 2019 Midwest Region Crossover with a 2-1 record following a five-set barn-burner with rival Kentucky Wesleyan College on Saturday afternoon, 21-25, 25-20, 14-25, 25-17, 15-13.
The Screaming Eagles (11-11, 3-4 GLVC) mustered just enough to scrape past the Panthers (10-9, 3-2 GMAC), entering the fourth set trailing two sets to one.
USI extended its winning-streak over the Panthers to 35 matches with the five-set victory. Saturday’s match marks the first time since the turn of the century that Kentucky Wesleyan was able to win more than one set over the Eagles.
Three Eagles eclipsed double digits on the attack: freshman outside hitter Leah Anderson (Bloomington, Illinois), senior outside hitter Lindsey Stose (Elkhart, Indiana) and freshman right side hitter Katherine Koch (Belleville, Illinois).
Junior setter Casey Cepicky (St. Louis, Missouri) tallied 37 assists, bringing her to 1,989 career assists.Anderson’s output of 18 kills came one shy of her season-best 19 in the season-opener against Winona State University. The freshman mainstay posted a .341 hitting clip to push the Eagles over the .300 as a unit.
Senior middle blocker Amanda Jung (Belleville, Illinois) jumped into the action with eight kills, a .500 attack clip and a match-leading five blocks.
Up Next: USI Volleyball heads back to Indianapolis next weekend for the University of Indianapolis and Bellarmine University weekend-Great Lakes Valley Conference road trip.
