Purdue University Professor accused of using research funds. (Source: WFIE)
October 19, 2019 at 9:27 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 9:27 PM

HAMMOND, Ind (AP) - A Purdue University Professor and his wife have pleaded guilty to using more than $1 million in federal research funds for personal use.

Qingyou Han, 61, and his wife, Lu Shao, 53, pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony wire fraud charge.

Authorities say Han admitted to using $1.3 million in National Science Foundation funds for personal and family expenses. The money was funneled into Shao’s company, Hans Tech, LLC, which served as a front to pay the couple’s expenses.

A spokesman for Purdue said he is aware of Han’s plea and will “carefully consider the matter in light of its policies.”

