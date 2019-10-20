Local mail carrier to be honored in D.C. for saving man, dog on the job

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A local letter carrier from Princeton will be honored in Washington D.C. for helping save a man and his dog from an aggressive pit bull, according to the National Association of Letter Carriers.
Evansville Branch 377 member Mark Schuh will be awarded the Central Region Hero of the Year at the end of October in D.C.
The NALC said Schuh saved an elderly man and his beagle while delivering his route back in March. They said Schuh saw an aggressive pit bull attacked the man and his dog, but Schuh was able to use dog repellent spray to stop the pit bull from attacking.
Schuh said “the pit bull would have killed the dog. He was determined.”
The NALC states that the beagle spent three days at the vet getting its wounds tended. They said Schuh noticed the dog owner’s wounds to his hips and arms from the dog bites and drove over to tell his wife so she could take him to the hospital.
They said both the beagle and his owner recovered after some time.
There will be several other carriers honored at the special luncheon on October 30 in the nation’s capital.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.