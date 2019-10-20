KWC Women’s Soccer Knocks off G-MAC Rival, Malone

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s soccer team evened its record on Saturday with a 3-0 victory over Malone at Panther Field. The Panthers have won three in-a-row and four of their last five matches.
The Panthers (6-6, 4-5 GMAC), like Thursday evening, got on the board early. On Saturday it was in the third minute of the match when Natalie Hinchcliffe found Madallyn Peveler behind the Pioneers defense. Peveler’s shot sailed high and just under the crossbar for the first score of the match.
In the 20th minute, it was Madisyn Hunt’s turn as Sarah Haleman gave Hunt a touch pass in front and to the right of the Pioneers’ (7-3, 4-3 GMAC) net. Hunt converted into the left side of the net to give Wesleyan a 2-0 cushion. The lead remained at two goals at the end of the first period. Taylor Rentchler faced nine shots, four being on goal in the first half.
Hunt put back her own rebound in the 65th minute to extend the lead to 3-0. In a flurry of attacks in the Malone zone, Hunt fired a shot that caromed off the Pioneers defense as the keeper stumble to pick-up the loose ball Hunt had an open look at the lower right side of the net.
Rentchler continued to make saves between the posts for the Panthers as she finished the match with eight saves. The victory also marks Rentchler’s first shutout of the season. Hunt finished with five shots, four on goal while scoring twice. Her season total of 17 goals this season now leads all of Division II in goals scored.
The Panthers will travel to Philipi, West Virginia on Thursday to play Alderson Broaddus. The match is schedule to start at 5 PM.
