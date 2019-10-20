KWC Women’s Soccer Knocks off G-MAC Rival, Malone

In the 20th minute, it was Madisyn Hunt’s turn as Sarah Haleman gave Hunt a touch pass in front and to the right of the Pioneers’ (7-3, 4-3 GMAC) net. Hunt converted into the left side of the net to give Wesleyan a 2-0 cushion. The lead remained at two goals at the end of the first period. Taylor Rentchler faced nine shots, four being on goal in the first half.