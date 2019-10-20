It Takes A Village opens 2nd location in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes A Village, an Evansville-based animal rescue, is now taking over the former Spencer County Animal Shelter building.
The old animal shelter was closed last October because an employee was accused of trying to euthanize cats by putting them in the freezer.
It Takes A Village Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they saw a big need for another animal shelter in Spencer County when the old shelter closed.
She said when the chance came to take over the building, they jumped at the opportunity.
“It’s a little bit different than what it was before," McCauley said. "This used to be an open-intake facility, meaning that any animal that was brought to them was taken in. It Takes A Village is a no-kill rescue, which means that we take in a limited amount of animals so that we’re not forced to euthanize for space.”
Eventually, the new shelter will be able to house about 10 dogs and three cats long term.
McCauley said they are recruiting area families to be a part of their foster family system.
