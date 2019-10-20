EWSU: Boil Advisory to be issued after west side water main break

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some west side residents are experiencing low water pressure after a water main break was reported early Sunday.
According to the Evansville Water Sewer Utility, the low water pressure is being caused by a water main break in a 16″ pipe. EWSU says this break is impacting the water for residents around Upper Mt. Vernon Road.
A tweet from EWSU says the break was first reported shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday. They also say Upper Mt. Vernon Road is closed from Tekoppel Avenue to N. Woods Avenue.
According to the EWSU tweet, a precautionary boil advisory will be issued.
Some people reached out to us around 9 a.m. saying they have no water at all.
Not only is this water main break causing issues for residents, but it’s also impacting some businesses on the west side.
An employee at the west side Starbucks tells us they also have to close because of this.
We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.