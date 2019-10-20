Alert Day for storms Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday is an Alert Day for possible strong to severe storms.
Tonight, we will see increasing clouds and unseasonably mild temperatures with lows in the upper 50s. It is possible we could see some isolated showers late tonight, but most of the rain will hold off until Monday.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday, mainly during the morning and early afternoon. Most of the Tri-State is under a Marginal Risk on Monday, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. That means a few severe storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
If we do see any strong or severe storms Monday, the primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain, which could cause localized flooding issues. It looks like the hail and tornado threat will most likely stay focused to our southwest, but neither can be completely ruled out.
Even outside of the thunderstorms, Monday will be rather breezy with winds out of the south at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph. Tuesday will also be breezy, but our winds will shift Monday night, so our winds Tuesday will be coming from the west at around 6 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph.
That shift in our wind direction will impact our temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s Monday, but we will only make it into the lower 60s Tuesday and upper 60s Wednesday despite lots of sunshine both days.
