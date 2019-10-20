Affidavit: Man arrested after video shows kitten being slammed, thrown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police arrested a 29-year-old after officers were informed of a video showing the man slamming and throwing a kitten.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Zackary Nichols, 29, of Evansville, was arrested on Saturday for Animal Cruelty.
The affidavit says Nichols is seen on video with his hands around a kitten’s neck while he “slammed” it down on the couch before throwing it. The officer’s statement in the affidavit says Nichols willingly showed them the video when they arrived at the home.
It’s not known right now if the kitten has any injuries because of this, but the affidavit does say it was picked up by animal control.
Nichols was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and is being held on a $100 bond.
