Aces Women’s Soccer Drops Match at Valpo

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville women’s soccer team drops a conference matchup against Valparaiso at Brown Field, Sunday afternoon.
UE came out early with a shot near goal by Emily Ormson that skipped off the cross bar at the six-minute mark, the Aces would post two more shot attempts in the first half with nothing finding the back of the net.
Lauren Torhorst scored the deciding goal of the match for Valpo at the 24-minute mark of the first half.
The Aces would only add one more shot attempt during the match but were kept in the game by four second half saves by Michaela Till.
Evansville is back in action next Saturday as they travel to Northern Iowa at 1 p.m.
