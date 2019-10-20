Aces Men’s Soccer Falls to Drake, on Homecoming

The first moments of the second half tilted in the Aces favor as Evansville’s aggression was rewarded with four corner kicks before the 56th minute. With the four corners, Evansville put three shots towards goal, but had all three blocked. In the 74th minute, Drake found its second goal of the night as quick play led to a goal by Istvan Wilhelms. Less than a minute after the Bulldogs goal, sophomore Ryan Harris nearly pushed the Aces back within a goal, but his shot was saved. Sophomore Jakub Hall also forced a save from Bulldog keeper Luke Anderson, but Evansville’s late efforts came up short in the Aces’ 2-0 loss.