Aces Men’s Soccer Falls to Drake, on Homecoming

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In its annual homecoming match, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team generated chances, but could not find the net in a 2-0 loss to Drake on Saturday evening at Arad McCutchan Stadium.
Evansville came out of the gate quickly, recording a pair of shots inside the 10th minute. It was Drake though that opened the scoring, earning a penalty kick in the 21st minute as Leroy Enzugusi converted for the Bulldogs. The Aces looked to equalized minutes later as freshman Nkosi Graham had his header blocked and fellow freshman Matic Pavlic saw his shot miss wide as the Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead to the half.
The first moments of the second half tilted in the Aces favor as Evansville’s aggression was rewarded with four corner kicks before the 56th minute. With the four corners, Evansville put three shots towards goal, but had all three blocked. In the 74th minute, Drake found its second goal of the night as quick play led to a goal by Istvan Wilhelms. Less than a minute after the Bulldogs goal, sophomore Ryan Harris nearly pushed the Aces back within a goal, but his shot was saved. Sophomore Jakub Hall also forced a save from Bulldog keeper Luke Anderson, but Evansville’s late efforts came up short in the Aces’ 2-0 loss.
Evansville out-shot Drake, 15-13, in the match, but the Bulldogs had seven shots on-goal to three for Evansville.
The Aces are back in action on Tuesday when Evansville travels for a non-conference matchup with No. 6 Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. at 7 PM.
