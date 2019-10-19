The Salt Room opens in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A new salt room is bringing people from all over the Tri-State to Tell City.
It’s a locally owned business, and the owner tells us these are hard to find in small cities.
Owner Todd Kellems says he started The Salt Room after having a lot of breathing problems and health issues.
After seeing how the room made him feel at peace, he now hopes to bring that feeling to others.
Joyce Roberts has been visiting The Salt Room since it opened and says the relaxing environment is her favorite part.
“I go in there and I sit, I don’t talk to nobody, I don’t have to listen to nobody I just sit there and breathe real deep," Roberts said. "I can get out in the sun now and I can breathe where before I couldn’t.”
The Salt Room is located at 1148 Main Steet in Tell City and is opened Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.