Reid’s Apple Festival returns to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Reid’s Apple Festival is back for another year in Owensboro. Our 14 News team saw lines of cars down Highway 60 as people walked for their turn to enjoy what all Reid’s Orchard had to offer this year.
There were more than 100 booths at the apple festival this year. They ranged from handmade quilts to handmade jewelry, and they were making it right in front of their customers.
There were also tons of food out there with a lot of it being apple-flavored, ranging from candy apples to apple slushies, and of course your apple cider.
There was something for all ages, including rides, petting zoos and food. It was a day filled with sunshine and smiling faces.
The festival was named a top 10 event by the Kentucky Tourism Council, and a top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society which covers 11 states.
If you didn’t get a chance to come out to the apple festival on Saturday, you will still have all day Sunday to come out and have a great time.
