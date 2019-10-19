Indiana woman found guilty in deaths of 3 children at bus stop

INDIANA (WFIE) - A jury has found an Indiana woman guilty of reckless homicide in the deaths of three children at their bus stop.
Alyssa Shepherd hit and killed the siblings with her pickup truck in the fall of 2018 as they crossed the road to board their school bus.
A fourth child was hit but survived.
Shepherd told authorities she didn;y realize she was approaching a stopped school bus.
The story inspired enhanced bus-stop laws across Indiana.
She will be sentenced on December 18.
