Indiana woman found guilty in deaths of 3 children at bus stop

Indiana woman found guilty in deaths of 3 children at bus stop
Alyssa Shepherd, 24, the driver of the vehicle that hit the children, was arrested Tuesday. (Source: Indiana State Police/CNN)
October 18, 2019 at 8:04 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 9:11 PM

INDIANA (WFIE) - A jury has found an Indiana woman guilty of reckless homicide in the deaths of three children at their bus stop.

Alyssa Shepherd hit and killed the siblings with her pickup truck in the fall of 2018 as they crossed the road to board their school bus.

[3 siblings fatally struck by vehicle at school bus stop in Indiana]

A fourth child was hit but survived.

Shepherd told authorities she didn;y realize she was approaching a stopped school bus.

The story inspired enhanced bus-stop laws across Indiana.

[RELATED: Special Report: Stop-arm Violators]

She will be sentenced on December 18.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.