Grand opening of animal shelter in Spencer Co. Sunday

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A no-kill rescue is opening in Spencer County on Sunday.
The county hasn’t had an operating animal shelter for more than a year.
It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue said they noticed a significant increase in requests for help after the Spencer County Animal Control facility that closed in 2018.
The grand opening is open to the public on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Adoptable animals and food for purchase will be at the opening, and anyone who attends can enter to win a pair of Miranda Lambert concert tickets.
