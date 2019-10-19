Evansville boy has new 'fan’ in UK’s Coach Cal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s not every day you get invited to a UK basketball game, let alone be asked by the head coach, but that’s what happened for this Evansville boy.
In a video posted on Saturday, the University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari extended an invite to Sam Schulz to cheer on Big Blue in Lexington. Coach Cal says he has “become of a fan” of Sam after hearing about him.
Last year, we told you about Sam and his sister, Sophia. The siblings have Epidermolysis Bullosa, which is a group of genetic conditions that result in easy blistering of the skin and mucous membranes.
We’ll have to wait and see if Sam takes Coach Cal up on his offer.
