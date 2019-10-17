On alert for a few strong storms Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures climbed into the lower 70s on Saturday and will do the same thing on Sunday. Clouds will be on the increase on Sunday as moisture streams in ahead of an approaching cold front. A few showers may appear by late Sunday night over southern Illinois. Showers and thunderstorms likely on Monday, and a few of them may produce damaging winds or hail. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible. Storms should taper off by Monday afternoon and temps will fall into the middle 40s by Tuesday morning. Dry through Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Another shot at rain arrives on Friday.