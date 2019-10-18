West Side comes together to support Nut Clubber hurt at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s rivalry night in the Tri-State as Reitz and Mater Dei battle for the West Side Nut Club Trophy.
Though the rivalry runs deep, but Friday night, the two foes will join forces for something bigger than football.
Grant Johnson was the Nut Clubber who was hurt at the Fall Festival after he fell from a UTV.
At tonight’s game, you can buy “Nuts for Grant” t-shirts to help support Grant and his family. They will be available at the table near the tunnel.
As of Friday afternoon, a Facebook page said Grant is still under medical sedation to let his brain heal.
