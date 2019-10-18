VHS overcrowded with cats, half-price adoption sale

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society is overcrowded with cats.
VHS told us that they have housed over 300 cats in the shelter for several months.
They said when it’s warm, they often get more cats, but as the kittens get older, they become harder to adopt.
To try and help the problem, they’re slashing cat adoption fees in half through the end of October. If enough cats aren’t adopted soon, workers at the shelter said they may have to euthanize some.
“A lot of people when this kind of stuff happens say ‘Well just set up more cages.’ And it’s like, we’ve done that for weeks and weeks and weeks. And there comes a point when we physically don’t have the time in one day to take care of them anymore," said Amanda Coburn, with the Vanderburgh Humane Society. "It’s just imperative that the community understands how big the problem is.”
Adoption fees during this sale are $20 for adult cats and $30 for kittens and declawed adult cats.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.