Twilight Tour will help save Ash Trees at Oak Hill Cemetery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Oak Hill Cemetery is hosting a Twilight Tour Saturday to benefit the Adopt an Ash program.
The City Arborist told us Ash Trees in the area are at risk of being infected by a small insect that kills the trees.
23 Ash Trees have stood the test of time at Oak Hill Cemetery. Cemetery Superintendent Chris Cooke said that a small insect, Emerald Ash Borer, poses a fateful threat.
“If you have a member of the community that’s been here over 200 years, even though it’s a voiceless member. You’re going to do everything you can to save that," Cooke said. “They truly are the true historians of this place, because they’ve seen it all."
On Saturday, Oak Hill Cemetery is hosting a Twilight Tour and all proceeds will go to the Adopt an Ash program so that they can treat these trees before it’s too late.
City Arborist Shawn Dickerson said it was already too late for one tree at Bellemeade Park, which had to be cut down.
“We have native ash borer, but they don’t kill trees because they go into the wood. What the Emerald Ash Borer does, is they get underneath the bark and eat the cambium which kills the tree," Dickerson said.
It’s a sight that Cooke does not want to see at the cemetery. This is why he is urging the community to support the cause this weekend.
“It would be very devastating," he said. “You know we’ve got so many champion trees on sight and I’ve got pictures that go back over 100 years. We’re not in the business of replacing those trees anytime soon... Learn some history, save some trees, and help make the cemetery and arboretum a better place for the future."
The Twilight Tour starts on Saturday at 5 p.m. If you go, you are asked to meet at the Veterans Plaza just inside the main gate.
It is $15 per person and of course, all proceeds will go to Adopt an Ash program.
