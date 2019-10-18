Toxicology report complete on man who died during EPD arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says they toxicology report for Edward Snukis is back.
He says they are reviewing those results to see what impact it may have played in his death.
Lockyear says they should have more information soon.
Officers say the 55-year-old from Pennsylvania would not leave a business in the area of Congress and Indiana Streets.
They say he punched an officer in the face and was hit with a stun gun.
Officers say he ran, but was caught and put into handcuffs. They say he became unresponsive and CPR was performed until medics arrived.
Evansville Police say there was no officer wrong doing.
Here is the full press conference from September. WARNING: There is some strong language.
