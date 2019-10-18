Touchdown Live Week 9

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The 2019 high school football season is nearing the end of its regular season.
For week nine, we have more than 25 games from across the Tri-State we will be following from start to finish.
1) Harrison vs Bosse - 7 p.m.
2) Muhlenberg Co. vs Breckinridge Co. - 7 p.m.
3) Madisonville vs Calloway Co. - 7 p.m.
4) Memorial vs Castle - 7 p.m.
5) Carmi vs Chester - 7 p.m.
7) Vienna vs Fairfield - 7 p.m.
8) Owensboro vs Graves Co. - 7 p.m.
9) Ohio Co. vs Grayson Co. - 7 p.m.
10) Mt. Vernon vs Jasper - 7 p.m.
11) Hopkins Co. Central vs Logan Co. - 7 p.m.
12) Apollo vs Marshall Co. - 7 p.m.
13) Central vs North - 7 p.m.
14) Washington vs North Knox - 6 p.m.
15) Hancock Co. vs Owensboro Catholic - 7 p.m.
16) Union Co. vs Paducah Tilghman - 7 p.m.
17) Mitchell vs Perry Central - 6:30 p.m.
18) North Posey vs Pike Central - 6:30 p.m.
19) Vincennes Lincoln vs Princeton - 7 p.m.
20) Mater Dei vs Reitz - 7 p.m.
21) Heritage Hills vs South Spencer - 7 p.m.
22) Gibson Southern vs Southridge - 6:30 p.m.
23) Crawford Co. vs Tecumseh - 6:30 p.m.
24) Forest Park vs Tell city - 6:30 p.m.
25) McLean Co. vs Todd Co. Central - 7 p.m.
26) Trigg Co. vs Webster Co. - 7 p.m.
After the games, be sure to watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. for highlights from Friday’s games.
