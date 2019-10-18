Touchdown Live Week 9

Touchdown Live Week 9
Touchdown Live - 14 Sports (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet | October 18, 2019 at 3:38 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 3:38 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The 2019 high school football season is nearing the end of its regular season.

For week nine, we have more than 25 games from across the Tri-State we will be following from start to finish.

1) Harrison vs Bosse - 7 p.m.

2) Muhlenberg Co. vs Breckinridge Co. - 7 p.m.

3) Madisonville vs Calloway Co. - 7 p.m.

4) Memorial vs Castle - 7 p.m.

5) Carmi vs Chester - 7 p.m.

6) Henderson Co. vs Daviess Co. (Touchdown Live Streaming Game of the Week) - 7 p.m.

7) Vienna vs Fairfield - 7 p.m.

8) Owensboro vs Graves Co. - 7 p.m.

9) Ohio Co. vs Grayson Co. - 7 p.m.

10) Mt. Vernon vs Jasper - 7 p.m.

11) Hopkins Co. Central vs Logan Co. - 7 p.m.

12) Apollo vs Marshall Co. - 7 p.m.

13) Central vs North - 7 p.m.

14) Washington vs North Knox - 6 p.m.

15) Hancock Co. vs Owensboro Catholic - 7 p.m.

16) Union Co. vs Paducah Tilghman - 7 p.m.

17) Mitchell vs Perry Central - 6:30 p.m.

18) North Posey vs Pike Central - 6:30 p.m.

19) Vincennes Lincoln vs Princeton - 7 p.m.

20) Mater Dei vs Reitz - 7 p.m.

21) Heritage Hills vs South Spencer - 7 p.m.

22) Gibson Southern vs Southridge - 6:30 p.m.

23) Crawford Co. vs Tecumseh - 6:30 p.m.

24) Forest Park vs Tell city - 6:30 p.m.

25) McLean Co. vs Todd Co. Central - 7 p.m.

26) Trigg Co. vs Webster Co. - 7 p.m.

