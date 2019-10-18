Tell City creating network of security, surveillance cameras to help catch criminals

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City Police Department is creating a network of security and surveillance cameras to catch criminals.
It isn’t just for the Tell City residents, but actually for all of Perry County.
They want to know which businesses and homes have security cameras. The police department is keeping track of these cameras if an investigation is happening in the area and need another look at the scene.
“We know that technology is expanding and people are buying cameras all the time, even if it’s just a little doorbell camera, those have captured things images we’ ve found useful as well," said Derrick Lawalin, Tell City Chief of Police.
The Salt Room in Tell City registered their cameras with police and recently helped them investigate a fire at an Indiana State Police troopers home.
Tell City police want to remind everyone that your privacy is important to them, so anytime they would need to use your camera for any investigation they, will let you know.
