Sunrise School Spirit takes over Webster Co. High School

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit is taking over Webster County High School Friday morning.
This is the first year the Trojans are taking on the challenge.
They’ve been out in the community this school year collecting can after can, and now they’re ready for their big morning to shine.
They’ve had students bringing in food, including elementary students. Local churches and organizations have also stepped up to bring those cans in to help raise Webster County’s total.
So far, we have the McLean County Cougars coming in first place with more than 40,000 pounds of food. Next up, the Jasper Wildcats with more than 33,000 pounds of food. And North Posey is right behind with 21,000.
Let’s see how the Trojans have done:
