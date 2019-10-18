Park in Central City hit by vandals

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Central City say Central Park was vandalized Thursday.
Central City Police are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call 270-754-5097. The city is offering a $300 reward to information leading to an arrest.
City officials say it happened shortly after dark, and it’s believed to involve several people.
The damage includes poles to an awning ripped from the ground, a pair of boots thrown on top of the gazebo, a stolen basketball hoop, a ripped basketball net, tire tracks in the grass, and damage to the fence around the basketball courts.
This is not the first playground to be damaged that we’ve recently reported.
Fire officials say the cause of the Kimmel Park fire has not been determined.
