New Vendor Mall opens in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A new vendor mall is taking over a building that used to be a grocery store.
“Famously known for their chicken as a grocery store, so there’s been a lot of people stop in and say hey are you all selling chicken,” said co-owner Tim Bowles.
Unfortunately, the answer is no, but the building is full of one of a kind items.
“Everybody has trouble finding that one thing for somebody that has everything, and this environment provides a wide variety of things,” said Bowles.
“Instead of just being under one roof and having one store, it’s like having 90 different stores under one roof,” said vendor Jennifer Brown.
Before the opening of T&T vendor mall Tell City residents had to go out of town to find a store like this one and Jennifer Brown is excited to be selling her items in her home town.
“When it makes them happy, then that nails it right there that’s the whole reason I craft,” said Brown.
More than 50 vendors are currently set up with room for at least 40 more.
“Come on in and say hey I’d like to have a booth and we’ll set them up,” said CEO Tracey Keene.
They are even raffling a booth away, to celebrate their grand opening.
It’s a store that seems to have everything, but Jennifer wants to give everyone a piece of advice.
“If you don’t find it today, you’ll find it tomorrow, and if you find it today you better buy it, because the next time you come it may be gone,” said Brown.
Store Hours:
Monday - Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Sunday: 12-5 p.m.
