Neighborhood Watch: Sheriff’s Office searches for man wanted for fraudulent use of credit card

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office needs your help trying to find a man who is wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card.
If you recognize him, call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444 or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.
The Owensboro Police Department is in the midst of another Citizen’s Police Academy.
It started on August 22 and runs through October 24.
In the last several weeks, members of the Citizen’s Academy have learned about the Emergency Response Team, the Evidence Device Unit and even spent some time at the gun range.
OPD says attending the Citizens Academy is a great way to learn more about the police department.
They will be accepting applications for next year’s Citizen’s Academy beginning in late spring.
