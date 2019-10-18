Mostly sunny and milder through the weekend, rain likely Monday

Rain arrives late Sunday night into Monday morning as a low pressure system moves in from the west. Both the warm and cold fronts associated with that low will swing through the Tri-State on Monday, leading to a pretty soggy start to the workweek. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday, and a few strong storms can’t be completely ruled out, but our main concern will be heavy rain. Widespread rain totals of 1 to 1.5” of rain are possible Monday with even higher totals in some of the thunderstorms.