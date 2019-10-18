Mostly sunny and milder through the weekend, rain likely Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Areas of patchy frost and patchy fog are both possible this morning, so you may want to try to get out the door just a minute or two earlier today in case you have to defrost the car or slow down due to fog.
Once the sun rises, our temperatures will quickly climb through the 40s and 50s, breaking into the 60s by around lunchtime. We will top out in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under sunny skies!
We keep the clear skies overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows around 50°. There is a slight chance a stray shower could pop up Saturday afternoon or evening, but most of us will stay dry.
No major changes Sunday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s and mild overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60°.
Rain arrives late Sunday night into Monday morning as a low pressure system moves in from the west. Both the warm and cold fronts associated with that low will swing through the Tri-State on Monday, leading to a pretty soggy start to the workweek. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday, and a few strong storms can’t be completely ruled out, but our main concern will be heavy rain. Widespread rain totals of 1 to 1.5” of rain are possible Monday with even higher totals in some of the thunderstorms.
