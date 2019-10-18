Mater Dei, Reitz square off Friday in the Bowl

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bitter westside rivals go head-to-head on Friday for bragging rights, and uniquely this year, maybe even a share of the conference championship.
Riding the momentum from a big week eight win is none other than the Mater Dei Wildcats. Following a 10-7 victory over the Central Bears last Friday, Mike Goebel’s Wildcats improved to 6-2.
Senior running back John McGrew was unstoppable in the win, 33 carries, nearly 200 yards and a touchdown, but Coach Goebel said no matter how exciting the win it was back to business on Monday.
“We needed a win like that," explains Coach Goebel. "We’ve been in a couple of tough games in that regard and we didn’t come through, but this time the boys had what it took so we’re happy about that. But I can promise you the focus this week has only been on Reitz. They’ve got a very, very good defense, they’re well-coached and they have a lot on the line, just as we do, both teams are, it’s the last week of the season and a springboard for the playoffs, so Coach Hape will have them ready.”
The West Side Nut Club trophy is up for grabs and for the Wildcats maybe even a share of the SIAC title with a win.
Mater Dei and Reitz will face off at the Reitz Bowl on Friday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.