Man facing neglect charges after child misses 71 school days.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been arrested on two counts of neglect, because police say he child is missing too much school.
Ronald Neighbors was booked into jail Thursday.
According to a police affidavit, the child has missed 71.5 days since the first day of kindergarten. It did not say what grade the child is in, but it did say he missed 32.5 days in the 2018-2019 school year.
Officials say Neighbors refuses to complete necessary school paperwork and won’t answer phone calls or attend scheduled meetings.
They say the child has transferred schools three times with no legitimate explanation.
Officials say “Mr. Ronald Neighbors’ erratic behavior, drug use and disregard for the child′s education has had a direct negative impact on his educational progress.”
Neighbors is being held on a $500 bond.
